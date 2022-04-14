DGAP-AFR: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

Hiermit gibt die Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Jahresfinanzbericht


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 28.04.2022

Ort: https://www.fp-francotyp.com/geschaeftsbericht


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 28.04.2022

Ort: https://www.fp-francotyp.com/annualreports

Berichtsart: Konzern-Jahresfinanzbericht


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 28.04.2022

Ort: https://www.fp-francotyp.com/geschaeftsbericht


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 28.04.2022

Ort: https://www.fp-francotyp.com/annualreports













Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG

Prenzlauer Promenade 28

13089 Berlin

Deutschland
Internet: www.fp-francotyp.com





 
