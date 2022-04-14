DGAP-AFR: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

2022. április 14., csütörtök, 11:03







DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG


/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements











14.04.2022 / 11:03



Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report


Language: German

Date of disclosure: April 28, 2022

Address: https://www.fp-francotyp.com/geschaeftsbericht


Language: English

Date of disclosure: April 28, 2022

Address: https://www.fp-francotyp.com/annualreports

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group


Language: German

Date of disclosure: April 28, 2022

Address: https://www.fp-francotyp.com/geschaeftsbericht


Language: English

Date of disclosure: April 28, 2022

Address: https://www.fp-francotyp.com/annualreports













14.04.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG

Prenzlauer Promenade 28

13089 Berlin

Germany
Internet: www.fp-francotyp.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




1328571  14.04.2022 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1328571&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum