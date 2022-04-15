DGAP-DD: MAX Automation SE english

2022. április 14., csütörtök, 17:33















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








14.04.2022 / 17:31




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name


Name and legal form: Othello Drei Beteiligungs GmbH & Co. KG

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status








Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Oliver
Last name(s): Jaster
Position: Member of the Supervisory Board



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

MAX Automation SE


b) LEI

391200LVVLZVDYZGZB05 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2DA588


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of 5,759,813 shares on the basis of an agreement under the law of obligations (so-called backstop agreement) as part of a capital increase in return for a contribution in kind in the form of 663,631 shares in ZEAL Network SE.


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable


e) Date of the transaction

14/04/2022; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














14.04.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: MAX Automation SE

Breite Straße 29-31

40213 Düsseldorf

Germany
Internet: www.maxautomation.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service



74343  14.04.2022 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1328857&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum