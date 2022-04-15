





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Name and legal form:

Othello Drei Beteiligungs GmbH & Co. KG



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Person closely associated with:

Title:



First name:

Oliver

Last name(s):

Jaster

Position:

Member of the Supervisory Board







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

MAX Automation SE





b) LEI

391200LVVLZVDYZGZB05



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000A2DA588





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of 5,759,813 shares on the basis of an agreement under the law of obligations (so-called backstop agreement) as part of a capital increase in return for a contribution in kind in the form of 663,631 shares in ZEAL Network SE.





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

not numberable





not numberable







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

not numberable





not numberable







e) Date of the transaction

14/04/2022; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue



