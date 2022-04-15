DGAP-AFR: ABOUT YOU Holding SE: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

Hiermit gibt die ABOUT YOU Holding SE bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Konzern-Finanzbericht (Halbjahr/Q2)


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 11.10.2022

Ort: https://ir.aboutyou.de/websites/about-you/German/4000/publikationen.html


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 11.10.2022

Ort: https://ir.aboutyou.de/websites/about-you/English/4000/publications.html













