





DGAP Vorabbekanntmachung Finanzberichte: ABOUT YOU Holding SE





/ Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Rechnungslegungsberichten













ABOUT YOU Holding SE: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

















14.04.2022 / 21:00







Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.





Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.









Hiermit gibt die ABOUT YOU Holding SE bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:



Berichtsart: Konzern-Jahresfinanzbericht





Sprache: Deutsch



Veröffentlichungsdatum: 11.05.2023



Ort:





Sprache: Englisch



Veröffentlichungsdatum: 11.05.2023



Ort:

Hiermit gibt die ABOUT YOU Holding SE bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:Sprache: DeutschVeröffentlichungsdatum: 11.05.2023Ort: https://ir.aboutyou.de/websites/about-you/German/4000/publikationen.html Sprache: EnglischVeröffentlichungsdatum: 11.05.2023Ort: https://ir.aboutyou.de/websites/about-you/English/4000/publications.html

























14.04.2022 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.

Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



