ABOUT YOU Holding SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:



Report Type: Annual financial report of the group





Language: German



Date of disclosure: May 11, 2023



Address:





Language: English



Date of disclosure: May 11, 2023



Address:

