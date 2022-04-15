DGAP-AFR: ABOUT YOU Holding SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

2022. április 14., csütörtök, 21:00







DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: ABOUT YOU Holding SE


/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements






ABOUT YOU Holding SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]








14.04.2022 / 21:00



Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





ABOUT YOU Holding SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group


Language: German

Date of disclosure: May 11, 2023

Address: https://ir.aboutyou.de/websites/about-you/German/4000/publikationen.html


Language: English

Date of disclosure: May 11, 2023

Address: https://ir.aboutyou.de/websites/about-you/English/4000/publications.html













14.04.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: ABOUT YOU Holding SE

Domstraße 10

20095 Hamburg

Germany
Internet: https://corporate.aboutyou.de





 
End of News DGAP News Service




1328909  14.04.2022 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1328909&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum