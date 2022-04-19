DGAP-CMS: Linde plc: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure of share buy-backs in accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052: 7. Interim Report

On February 28, 2022, the board of directors of Linde plc has authorized a share repurchase program for up to USD 10.0 billion of its ordinary shares. Under this program, Linde plc may acquire shares in the period from March 1, 2022 through July 31, 2024. Linde plc announced the terms of this program on the same date in accordance with Article 5(1)(a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.



In the period from 11.04.2022 through 15.04.2022, shares were repurchased under the program by brokers on markets in the United States and Germany (XETRA) as follows:











































  United States Germany (XETRA) Total
Trading Date Aggregated Volume (shares) Weighted Average Price (USD)1 Aggregated Volume (shares) Weighted Average Price (EUR)1 Aggregated Volume (shares)
11.04.2022 37.500 318,1761 37.500 291,7575 75.000
12.04.2022 37.500 315,4670 37.500 289,3035 75.000
13.04.2022 37.500 316,3997 37.500 290,7098 75.000
14.04.2022 37.500 318,9766 37.500 293,2270 75.000
15.04.2022 - - - - -

 

1 Excluding costs incidental to the purchase.



Further details about the buy-back program and the above transactions (including venues) are available on the investor relations section of Linde plc"s website (https://investors.linde.com/stock-and-dividend-information/2022-2024-share-buyback, short URL: https://t1p.de/sharebuyback4)



Guildford, United Kingdom, 19.04.2022



Linde plc















Language: English
Company: Linde plc

Forge, 43 Church Street West

GU21 6HT Woking, Surrey

United Kingdom
Internet: www.linde.com





 
