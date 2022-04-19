DGAP-AFR: thyssenkrupp AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

thyssenkrupp AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2021/2022:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)


Language: German

Date of disclosure: May 11, 2022

Address: https://www.thyssenkrupp.com/de/investoren/berichterstattung-und-publikationen/


Language: English

Date of disclosure: May 11, 2022

Address: https://www.thyssenkrupp.com/en/investors/reporting-and-publications













Language: English
Company: thyssenkrupp AG

thyssenkrupp Allee 1

45143 Essen

Germany
Internet: www.thyssenkrupp.com


