DGAP-AFR: thyssenkrupp AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
2022. április 19., kedd, 14:06
thyssenkrupp AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2021/2022:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 11, 2022
Address: https://www.thyssenkrupp.com/de/investoren/berichterstattung-und-publikationen/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 11, 2022
Address: https://www.thyssenkrupp.com/en/investors/reporting-and-publications
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|thyssenkrupp AG
|thyssenkrupp Allee 1
|45143 Essen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.thyssenkrupp.com
|Weitere Informationen im Internet unter Investor Relations
Further information can be found on our website under Investor Relations
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1330081 19.04.2022
