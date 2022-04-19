DGAP-CMS: Deutsche Bank AG: Release of a capital market information
Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014
Share buyback - 4th Interim Reporting
In the period from 11 April 2022 until and including 14 April 2022 a number of 3,858,454 shares were bought back within the share buyback program of Deutsche Bank AG; on 08 March 2022 Deutsche Bank AG disclosed the begin of the share buyback program on 14 March 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052.
Shares were bought back as follows:
The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Deutsche Bank AG: https://investor-relations.db.com/share/share-buybacks/capital-distribution?language_id=1#show-content-of-share-buyback-program-2022-1
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the period from 14 March 2022 until and including 14 April 2022 amounts to 22,690,917 shares.
The purchase of the shares of Deutsche Bank AG is carried out by a broker that has been commissioned by Deutsche Bank AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Bank AG
|Taunusanlage 12
|60325 Frankfurt a. M.
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.db.com
