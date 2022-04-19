





DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Bank AG





/ Share Buyback - Weekly Report













Deutsche Bank AG: Release of a capital market information

















19.04.2022 / 14:05







Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014



Share buyback - 4th Interim Reporting





In the period from 11 April 2022 until and including 14 April 2022 a number of 3,858,454 shares were bought back within the share buyback program of Deutsche Bank AG; on 08 March 2022 Deutsche Bank AG disclosed the begin of the share buyback program on 14 March 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052.



Shares were bought back as follows:





Day of purchase

Aggregated volume in shares

Weighted average share price (Euro)

11/04/2022

898,850

11.9200

12/04/2022

984,102

10.8874

13/04/2022

996,142

10.7558

14/04/2022

979,360

10.9401





The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Deutsche Bank AG:



The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the period from 14 March 2022 until and including 14 April 2022 amounts to 22,690,917 shares.



The purchase of the shares of Deutsche Bank AG is carried out by a broker that has been commissioned by Deutsche Bank AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).



In the period from 11 April 2022 until and including 14 April 2022 a number of 3,858,454 shares were bought back within the share buyback program of Deutsche Bank AG; on 08 March 2022 Deutsche Bank AG disclosed the begin of the share buyback program on 14 March 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052.Shares were bought back as follows:The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Deutsche Bank AG: https://investor-relations.db.com/share/share-buybacks/capital-distribution?language_id=1#show-content-of-share-buyback-program-2022-1 The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the period from 14 March 2022 until and including 14 April 2022 amounts to 22,690,917 shares.The purchase of the shares of Deutsche Bank AG is carried out by a broker that has been commissioned by Deutsche Bank AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).



























19.04.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



