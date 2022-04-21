



Positive decision in DFL licensing proceeding

















20.04.2022 / 16:28









The Deutsche Fußball Liga GmbH (DFL) informed our company of its positive decision that Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA complies with all requirements in order to obtain a licence for the season 2022/2023 for participating in the "Bundesliga".



With regard to financial criteria the license has been granted - as in the previous years - without conditions and/or orders.



Dortmund, April 20th, 2022



Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA



Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH









Contact:
Dr. Robin Steden
Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations



