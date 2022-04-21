

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche EuroShop AG / Key word(s): Personnel





Deutsche EuroShop: Speaker of the Executive Board due to illness temporarily resigned from the Executive Board





20-Apr-2022 / 16:28 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Deutsche EuroShop: Speaker of the Executive Board due to illness temporarily resigned from the Executive Board



The Supervisory Board of Deutsche EuroShop AG, Hamburg, today revoked the appointment of the speaker of the Company"s Executive Board, Mr. Wilhelm Wellner, at his request for a limited period until September 30, 2022. Mr. Wellner had previously informed the Supervisory Board that he would be unable to perform his duties as a member of the Board of Management for health reasons, at least for the corresponding period. In view of Mr. Wellner"s expected return to the Executive Board, the Supervisory Board also resolved to reappoint him effective October 1, 2022. Depending on the state of his recovery, the exact date of Mr. Wellner"s expected return may still be subject to change. Mr. Wellner"s previous duties will be assumed in the meantime by the other member of the Executive Board, Mr. Olaf Borkers.



Deutsche EuroShop AG



The Management Board



Issued by: Patrick Kiss, Head of Investor & Public Relations

















20-Apr-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



