DGAP-News: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA


Positive Entscheidung im DFL-Lizenzierungsverfahren








20.04.2022 / 16:28




Die Deutsche Fußball Liga GmbH (DFL) hat der Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA ihre Entscheidung mitgeteilt, dass sie die Kriterien zur Erteilung der Lizenz für die Spielzeit 2022/2023 in der 1. Bundesliga als gegeben ansieht.



Die Lizenzerteilung erfolgte in Bezug auf die wirtschaftliche Leistungsfähigkeit - wie in den Vorjahren - ohne Bedingungen und/oder Auflagen.



Dortmund, 20. April 2022



Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA

Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH






