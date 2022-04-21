





Positive Entscheidung im DFL-Lizenzierungsverfahren

















Die Deutsche Fußball Liga GmbH (DFL) hat der Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA ihre Entscheidung mitgeteilt, dass sie die Kriterien zur Erteilung der Lizenz für die Spielzeit 2022/2023 in der 1. Bundesliga als gegeben ansieht.



Die Lizenzerteilung erfolgte in Bezug auf die wirtschaftliche Leistungsfähigkeit - wie in den Vorjahren - ohne Bedingungen und/oder Auflagen.



Kontakt:



Dr. Robin Steden



Kontakt:

Dr. Robin Steden

Syndikusrechtsanwalt / Investor Relations

























