Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution








20.04.2022 / 16:36



Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.




Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer










Name: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
Street: Moislinger Allee 53-55
Postal code: 23558
City: Lübeck
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5493005UFVHY0PPNKD75

2. Reason for notification








  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Legal entity: Rossmann Beteiligungs GmbH
City of registered office, country: Burgwedel, Germany

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

19 Apr 2022

6. Total positions















  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 1.03 % 4.06 % 5.10 % 10160000
Previous notification 1.03 % 2.02 % 3.05 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
















ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0005550602 105000 0 1.03 % 0.00 %
Total 105000 1.03 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG


















Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Options (Put) 17.06.2022
385000 3.79 %
Options (Put) 16.09.2022
27900 0.27 %
    Total 412900 4.06 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG














Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %




0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation




X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
  Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:






Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
 



9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)


Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:






Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:

 


Date

20 Apr 2022














Language: English
Company: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Moislinger Allee 53-55

23558 Lübeck

Germany
Internet: www.draeger.com





 
