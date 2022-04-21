DGAP-AFR: EWE Aktiengesellschaft: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

Hiermit gibt die EWE Aktiengesellschaft bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Konzern-Jahresfinanzbericht


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 28.04.2022

Ort: https://www.ewe.com/de/investor-relations/publikationen


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 28.04.2022

Ort: https://www.ewe.com/en/investor-relations/publications













