Hiermit gibt die DIC Asset AG bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Quartals-/ Zwischenmitteilung innerhalb des 1. Halbjahres


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 10.05.2022

Ort: https://www.dic-asset.de/download/publikationen/DIC_Q1_2022_D.pdf


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 10.05.2022

Ort: https://www.dic-asset.de/download/publikationen/DIC_Q1_2022_E.pdf













Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: DIC Asset AG

Neue Mainzer Straße 20

60311 Frankfurt am Main

Deutschland
Internet: www.dic-asset.de





 
