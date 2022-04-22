





Hiermit gibt die Sto SE & Co. KGaA bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:



Berichtsart: Jahresfinanzbericht





Sprache: Deutsch



Veröffentlichungsdatum: 28.04.2022



Ort:



Berichtsart: Konzern-Jahresfinanzbericht





Sprache: Deutsch



Veröffentlichungsdatum: 28.04.2022



Ort:





Sprache: Englisch



Veröffentlichungsdatum: 28.04.2022



Ort:

Hiermit gibt die Sto SE & Co. KGaA bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:Sprache: DeutschVeröffentlichungsdatum: 28.04.2022Ort: https://www.sto.de/s/investor-relations Sprache: DeutschVeröffentlichungsdatum: 28.04.2022Ort: https://www.sto.de/s/investor-relations Sprache: EnglischVeröffentlichungsdatum: 28.04.2022Ort: https://www.sto.de/s/investor-relations

























