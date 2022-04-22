DGAP-AFR: Sto SE & Co. KGaA: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

DGAP Vorabbekanntmachung Finanzberichte: Sto SE & Co. KGaA


/ Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Rechnungslegungsberichten






Sto SE & Co. KGaA: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG








21.04.2022 / 16:24



Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.




Hiermit gibt die Sto SE & Co. KGaA bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Jahresfinanzbericht


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 28.04.2022

Ort: https://www.sto.de/s/investor-relations

Berichtsart: Konzern-Jahresfinanzbericht


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 28.04.2022

Ort: https://www.sto.de/s/investor-relations


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 28.04.2022

Ort: https://www.sto.de/s/investor-relations













Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Sto SE & Co. KGaA

Ehrenbachstraße 1

79780 Stühlingen

Deutschland
Internet: www.sto.de





 
