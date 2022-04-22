





DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Stabilus SE





/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements













Stabilus SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

















21.04.2022 / 16:21







Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











Stabilus SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:



Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)





Language: English



Date of disclosure: May 02, 2022



Address:

Stabilus SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: May 02, 2022Address: https://www.stabilus.com/investors/financial-reports-presentations

























21.04.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



