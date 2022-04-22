DGAP-AFR: Stabilus SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Stabilus SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)


Language: English

Date of disclosure: May 02, 2022

Address: https://www.stabilus.com/investors/financial-reports-presentations













Language: English
Company: Stabilus SE

2, rue Albert Borschette

L-1246 Luxembourg

Luxemburg
Internet: www.stabilus.com





 
