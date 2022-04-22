DGAP-AFR: Stabilus SE: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

Hiermit gibt die Stabilus SE bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Konzern-Finanzbericht (Halbjahr/Q2)


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 02.05.2022

Ort: https://www.stabilus.com/investors/financial-reports-presentations













Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Stabilus SE

2, rue Albert Borschette

L-1246 Luxemburg

Luxemburg
Internet: www.stabilus.com





 
