CORPORATE NEWS

Stabilus SE: Invitation to conference call on Q2 FY2022 results on May 2, 2022

Luxembourg, April 21, 2022 - Stabilus SE (ISIN: LU1066226637) invites investors and analysts to a conference call on May 2, 2022, 10:30 a.m. CEST, on the occasion of the publication of its Q2 FY2022 results.

In the conference call, the management board of Stabilus SE will present the company"s development in the second quarter of fiscal year 2022 (ends September 30, 2022) by means of a presentation. The Q2 report and the corresponding presentation will be available on the company"s website at Investors / Financial Reports & Presentations on May 2, 2022, at 7:00 a.m. CEST. Also, a Corporate News will be published on May 2, 2022, at 7:00 a.m. CEST.





Information on the conference call:

Date: May 2, 2022



Time: 10:30 a.m. CEST



Participants from Stabilus SE: Dr. Michael Büchsner (CEO), Mark Wilhelms (CFO)



Duration: ca. 60 minutes (incl. Q&A)

Dial-ins:

+32 2 588 43 69

Belgium

+1 604 262 0714

Canada

+45 69 91 82 67

Denmark

+358 9 42720657

Finland

+33 4 82 98 62 47

France

+49 30 232531410

Germany

+39 02 6006 3142

Italy

+81 50 6862 3204

Japan

+352 28 48 74 04

Luxembourg

+31 40 744 1295

Netherlands

+47 815 03 466

Norway

+34 912 66 19 31

Spain

+46 40 688 75 30

Sweden

+41 43 550 14 52

Switzerland

+44 20 3014 2761

United Kingdom

+1 516 269 8974

United States of America



It is not necessary to register for the conference call. The call will be held in English language.

Further information is available on the company"s website at Investors.

Investor contact:



Andreas Schröder



Tel.: +352 286 770 21



E-Mail: anschroeder@stabilus.com

Press contact:



Peter Steiner



Tel.: +49 69 794090 27



E-Mail: stabilus@charlesbarker.de



Charles Barker Corporate Communications

About Stabilus

Stabilus is one of the world"s leading suppliers of motion control solutions for a wide range of industries such as mobility, healthcare, leisure, furniture, energy, construction, industrial machinery and automation. Based on more than eight decades of experience, Stabilus offers reliable and innovative solutions that enable, improve or automate opening, closing, lifting, lowering and adjusting operations. The damping and vibration isolation technologies developed by Stabilus can be individually tailored to the needs of customers and offer protection against shocks, vibrations and noise. Headquartered in Koblenz, Germany, the group has an international network of production facilities in eleven countries with more than six thousand employees worldwide and reported revenue of €937.7 million in the 2021 fiscal year. Additionally, the Group maintains regional offices and relations to sales partners in over fifty countries in Europe, North, Central and South America, and in Asia Pacific. Stabilus SE is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and included in the SDAX index.