CTS EVENTIM und France Billet liefern Ticketing-Software für Paris 2024





München/Paris, 21. April 2022. Die CTS EVENTIM AG & Co. KGaA und France Billet SA, ein Joint Venture zwischen der Fnac Darty Gruppe und CTS EVENTIM, haben mit dem Organisationskomitee für die Olympischen und Paralympischen Spiele in Paris 2024 heute einen Vertrag über die Bereitstellung von Software und verbundenen Dienstleistungen zur Unterstützung seines Ticketing-Programms unterzeichnet (Los 1 "Ticketing System Provider"). Dies ist die erste Zuteilung einer Ausschreibung von insgesamt vier Losen und beinhaltet die Zurverfügungstellung der EVENTIM-Ticketing-Software. CTS EVENTIM und France Billet bilden dabei ein gemeinsames Konsortium mit Orange Business Services SA. CTS EVENTIM erwartet aus der Vereinbarung einen positiven Umsatzbeitrag in zweistelliger Millionenhöhe.







Über CTS EVENTIM



CTS EVENTIM ist einer der international führenden Anbieter in den Bereichen Ticketing und Live Entertainment. Vor Ausbruch der Corona-Pandemie wurden pro Jahr rund 250 Millionen Tickets über die Systeme des Unternehmens vermarktet - stationär, online und mobil. Zu den Onlineportalen zählen Marken wie eventim.de, oeticket.com, ticketcorner.ch, ticketone.it und entradas.com. Zur EVENTIM-Gruppe gehören außerdem zahlreiche Veranstalter von Konzerten, Tourneen und Festivals wie "Rock am Ring", "Rock im Park", "Hurricane", "Southside" oder "Lucca Summer". Darüber hinaus betreibt CTS EVENTIM einige der renommiertesten Veranstaltungsstätten Europas, etwa die Kölner LANXESS arena, die K.B. Hallen in Kopenhagen, die Berliner Waldbühne und das EVENTIM Apollo in London. Die CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE 0005470306) ist seit 2000 börsennotiert und gegenwärtig Mitglied des MDAX. Vor dem Hintergrund von Verboten und Einschränkungen von Veranstaltungen durch die Corona-Pandemie erwirtschaftete der Konzern 2021 in mehr als 20 Ländern einen Umsatz von 407,8 Mio. Euro. 2019, im Jahr vor Ausbruch der Pandemie, betrug der Umsatz mehr als 1,4 Mrd. Euro.







Head of Corporate Communications:



Frank Brandmaier



Tel.: +49.40.380788.7299



frank.brandmaier@eventim.de





Investor Relations:



Marco Haeckermann



Vice President Corporate Development & Strategy



Tel.: +49.421.3666.270



marco.haeckermann@eventim.de

















