DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG raises outlook for FY 2021/22 due to rising inflation and better than expected business development, Q2 EPS negatively impacted by war in Ukraine
2022. április 21., csütörtök, 21:06
DGAP-Ad-hoc: METRO AG / Key word(s): Forecast/Change in Forecast
The Management Board of METRO AG (METRO) has decided to increase its outlook for sales and EBITDA for the financial year 2021/22. Business in H1 2021/22 has developed better than expected, especially in the segment West (excl. Germany). This is significantly driven by rising inflation but also a strong Horeca recovery as the "sCore" strategy execution progresses well and Covid restrictions have been lifted. At the same time, the war in Ukraine has a strong negative impact on the business development in Ukraine and negatively impacts the outlook for METRO Russia for FY 2021/22. In Russia, the sanctions are expected to result in a declining consumer sentiment and challenged product availability in the second half of the year.
METRO now expects:
The outlook assumes stable exchange rates and no further adjustments to the portfolio. Further escalation of the war and/or further sanctions could lead to additional negative impact on the business, particularly in Ukraine and Russia.
Sales in the segments West and East are expected to grow over-proportionately. Germany is expected to grow below the group range. For Russia, a decline compared to the previous year is expected. The development of EBITDA adjusted across the segments is expected to follow the sales development except for the segment East. Due to war-related stock write-offs and operational deterioration in Ukraine, the segment East is expected to decrease against the previous year. The expectations for the segment Others are unchanged; it is expected to be noticeably below the level of the previous year.
According to preliminary and unaudited figures for Q2 2021/22
In the cumulative H1 2021/22 guidance view (constant currency and portfolio-adjusted), this results in sales growth at constant currency of 24%. EBITDA adjusted grew by EUR 191 million compared to previous year. METRO continues the execution of its sCore strategy and reconfirms its mid-term ambition of 3-5% sales and EBITDA CAGR in the period 2022-2025.
The H1 2021/22 report will be published as scheduled on May 11, 2022 at 6:30pm, followed by an analyst conference call on May 12, 2022 at 8:45am.
Definitions of EBITDA and other performance indicators can be found in the Glossary of the Annual Report 2020/21 - Consolidated financial statement from page 290 on. The Annual Report 2020/21 may be accessed under https://investors.metroag.de/~/assets/common-newsroom/documents/financial-statements/2020-21-metro-annual-report_en.pdf?dl=1.
Contact:
METRO AG
Sabrina Ley
SVP Investor Relations
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|METRO AG
|Metro-Straße 1
|40235 Dusseldorf
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)211 6886-1524
|Fax:
|+49 (0)211 6886-3759
|E-mail:
|investorrelations@metro.de
|Internet:
|www.metroag.de
|ISIN:
|DE000BFB0019, DE000BFB0027
|WKN:
|BFB001, BFB002
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1332513
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1332513 21-Apr-2022 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
Evonik Industries and Laxxon Medical see future in 3D screen printed pharmaceuticals
[2022.03.08. 15:02]
-
»
Evonik und Laxxon Medical sehen Zukunftsmarkt für 3D-Druck von Tabletten
[2022.03.08. 15:02]
-
»
"Game Changing" Technology Enables QR Code Integration with 3D Screen Printing
[2022.02.16. 17:31]
-
»
Laxxon Medical to Participate in the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference
[2022.01.07. 16:40]
-
»
EQS-News: Focus Financial Partners Announces the Launch of Beryllus Capital in a Leading-Edge Joint Venture with the Hinduja Group
[2021.03.22. 12:45]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-