Nucletron Electronic AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: April 30, 2022Address: http://web.nucletron.ag/fileadmin/Finanzberichte/2021/NUCAG_Jahresfinanzbericht_2021.pdf Language: GermanDate of disclosure: April 30, 2022Address: http://web.nucletron.ag/fileadmin/Finanzberichte/2021/Konzernjahresfinanzbericht_2021.pdf

























