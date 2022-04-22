DGAP-Adhoc: Alzchem Group AG increases sales forecast for the fiscal year 2022

22-Apr-2022 / 15:59 CET/CEST


Trostberg, 22 April 2022 - Against the background of the current market developments, Alzchem Group AG is increasing its sales forecast for the fiscal year 2022. The company now expects to generate "strongly to particularly strongly increasing" consolidated sales of up to EUR 520 million (previously: up to EUR 480 million). The other forecasts for the fiscal year 2022 made in the consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2021 remain unchanged.



The increase in the forecast ceiling for consolidated sales is mainly the result of developments on the raw material and energy markets. Here the company is forced in almost all business areas to pass on the higher purchase prices to the market. By contrast, the company believes that the pure volume growth will develop in line with the previous forecast.



The successful passing on of the price increases will have no impact on the other forecast key figures. In particular, a potentially stronger growth in EBITDA is currently not expected due to the extremely volatile purchasing markets and the contract-related time lag in passing on the cost increases.



The possible further effects of the war in Ukraine and the strains on global supply chains are not included in the forecast and cannot be reliably foreseen by the company at present.










