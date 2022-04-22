DGAP-AFR: Linde plc (EU): Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

Linde plc (EU): Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG








Hiermit gibt die Linde plc bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Konzern-Jahresfinanzbericht


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 29.04.2022

Ort: https://investors.linde.com/ifrsreport













Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Linde plc

Forge, 43 Church Street West

GU21 6HT Woking, Surrey

Großbritannien
Internet: www.linde.com





 
