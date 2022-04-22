DGAP-AFR: Linde plc (EU): Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Linde plc (EU): Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]








Linde plc hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group


Language: English

Date of disclosure: April 29, 2022

Address: https://investors.linde.com/ifrsreport













Language: English
Company: Linde plc

Forge, 43 Church Street West

GU21 6HT Woking, Surrey

United Kingdom
Internet: www.linde.com





 
