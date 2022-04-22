On April 21, 2022, Kai Möhrle notified JOST Werke AG in accordance with Section 43 WpHG in connection with reaching or exceeding the 15% threshold pursuant to the voting rights notification dated March 23, 2022, of the following:

Notification pursuant to Section 43 WpHG

With the voting rights notification sent by Kai Möhrle, the PMF Vermögensverwaltungs GmbH & Co. KG, the associated company PMF Vermögensverwaltungs GmbH, the PMF Holding GmbH & Co. KG, Peter Möhrle Holding GmbH & Co. KG (formerly Peter Möhrle GmbH & Co. KG), and the Vierunddreißigste PMB Management GmbH (hereinafter the Notifying Parties) dated April 23, 2022, JOST Werke AG was informed that the Notifying Parties have exceeded the 15% threshold of the JOST Werke AG"s voting rights. Pursuant to Section 43 of the German Securities Trading Act (WpHG), the Notifying Parties disclose the following:

1. Objectives of the acquisition of voting rights (Sec. 43 (1) Sentence 3 WpHG)

(a) The acquisition of the voting rights in JOST Werke AG by the Notifying Parties took place (indirectly) through the Vierunddreißigste PMB Management GmbH. The investment is regarded as a long-term strategic investment.

(b) Depending on the stock market price and the general economic situation of JOST Werke AG, the Notifying Parties intend to acquire further voting rights in the Company within the next twelve months, if applicable.

(c) The Notifying Parties aim to have at least one candidate supported by the Peter Möhrle Group elected to the Supervisory Board of JOST Werke AG. The Notifying Parties do not currently seek to exert any further influence on the composition of the administrative, executive and supervisory bodies.

(d) In principle, the Notifying Parties currently do not seek any material change in the capital structure of the JOST Werke AG. With regard to the dividend policy, however, the Notifying Parties support the approach of primarily maintaining and further improving the financial flexibility and strengthening of the financial power of JOST Werke AG to finance further growth, and to pursue the goal of the highest possible distributions only as a subordinate priority.

2. Origin of the funds used to purchase the voting rights (Sec. 43 (1) Sentence 4 WpHG)

The Notifying Parties (with the exception of the Vierunddreißigste PMB Management GmbH) did not use any own or third-party funds to indirectly acquire the voting rights. The Vierunddreißigste PMB Management GmbH exclusively used funds of the Peter Möhrle Group to acquire the voting rights.