Voltabox AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report


Language: German

Date of disclosure: April 26, 2022

Address: https://ir.voltabox.ag/websites/voltabox/German/4100/konzernjahresfinanzbericht.html

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group


Language: German

Date of disclosure: April 26, 2022

Address: https://ir.voltabox.ag/websites/voltabox/German/4100/konzernjahresfinanzbericht.html


Language: English

Date of disclosure: April 26, 2022

Address: https://ir.voltabox.ag/websites/voltabox/English/4100/group-financial-report.html













Language: English
Company: Voltabox AG

Artegastraße 1

33129 Delbrück

Germany
Internet: www.voltabox.ag





 
