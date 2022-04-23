





DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA





/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements













paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

















23.04.2022 / 12:28







Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:



Report Type: Annual financial report





Language: German



Date of disclosure: April 29, 2022



Address:



Report Type: Annual financial report of the group





Language: German



Date of disclosure: April 29, 2022



Address:





Language: English



Date of disclosure: April 29, 2022



Address:



Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)





Language: German



Date of disclosure: August 22, 2022



Address:





Language: English



Date of disclosure: August 22, 2022



Address:

paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: April 29, 2022Address: https://ir.paragon.ag/websites/paragon/German/5000/hauptversammlung.html Language: GermanDate of disclosure: April 29, 2022Address: https://ir.paragon.ag/websites/paragon/German/4110/geschaeftsberichte.html Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: April 29, 2022Address: https://ir.paragon.ag/websites/paragon/English/4110/annual-reports.html Language: GermanDate of disclosure: August 22, 2022Address: https://ir.paragon.ag/websites/paragon/German/4120/zwischenberichte.html Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: August 22, 2022Address: https://ir.paragon.ag/websites/paragon/English/4120/interim-reports.html

























23.04.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



