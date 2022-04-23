DGAP-AFR: paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report


Language: German

Date of disclosure: April 29, 2022

Address: https://ir.paragon.ag/websites/paragon/German/5000/hauptversammlung.html

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group


Language: German

Date of disclosure: April 29, 2022

Address: https://ir.paragon.ag/websites/paragon/German/4110/geschaeftsberichte.html


Language: English

Date of disclosure: April 29, 2022

Address: https://ir.paragon.ag/websites/paragon/English/4110/annual-reports.html

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)


Language: German

Date of disclosure: August 22, 2022

Address: https://ir.paragon.ag/websites/paragon/German/4120/zwischenberichte.html


Language: English

Date of disclosure: August 22, 2022

Address: https://ir.paragon.ag/websites/paragon/English/4120/interim-reports.html













Language: English
Company: paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA

Bösendamm 11

33129 Delbrück

Germany
Internet: www.paragon.ag





 
