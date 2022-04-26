DGAP-News: Cliq Digital AG: 1Q 2022 earnings call invitation

DÜSSELDORF, 25 April 2022 - CLIQ Digital AG will report and present its first quarter 2022 financial results on Tuesday, 3 May 2022.



Management Board member, Ben Bos, will present the company"s financial highlights. The 1Q 2022 financial report and a slides deck to accompany the earnings call will be available at https://cliqdigital.com/investors from 7.30 a.m. CEST.



Earnings call



A live video conference call and webcast will be held at 10.00 a.m. CEST and conducted in English by Ben Bos.



To attend the video conference call and ask questions during the live question and answer session, prior registration of contact details is required at



https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAkcuChqDsvGNcHK7owSTPIXnZUIiLJgs-p



A recording of the webcast will be available after the call at: https://cliqdigital.com/investors/financials.



Contacts



Investor relations: Sebastian McCoskrie
s.mccoskrie@cliqdigital.com, +49 151 52043659, www.cliqdigital.com/investors



Media relations: Daniela Münster
daniela.muenster@deekeling-arndt.com, +49 174 3358111



 



Financial calendar









2Q/6M 2022 Financial report & earnings call Tuesday 2 August 2022
3Q/9M 2022 Financial report & earnings call Thursday 3 November 2022

 

About CLIQ Digital:



CLIQ Digital is a global streaming provider specialising in the performance marketing of mass market entertainment products and offering its members unlimited access to movies, series, music, audiobooks, sports and games. CLIQ Digital has a long and successful corporate history in digital marketing, offering niche products to the mass market at competitive prices. The company operates in over 30 countries and employed 129 staff from 32 different nationalities as at 31 December 2021. CLIQ Digital is a valuable strategic business partner for networks, content producers as well as for publishers and payment service providers. The company is headquartered in Düsseldorf and has offices in Amsterdam, London, Paris, Barcelona, Toronto and Florida. CLIQ Digital is listed in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A0HHJR3, WKN: A0HHJR) and is a constituent of the MSCI World Micro Cap Index.



Visit our website at https://cliqdigital.com/investors, here you will find all publications as well as further information about CLIQ Digital. Follow us on LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram.















Language: English
Company: Cliq Digital AG

Grünstraße 8

40212 Düsseldorf

Germany
E-mail: s.mccoskrie@cliqdigital.com
Internet: www.cliqdigital.com
ISIN: DE000A0HHJR3
WKN: A0HHJR
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
