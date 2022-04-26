DGAP-AFR: Turbon AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Turbon AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]








Turbon AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group


Language: German

Date of disclosure: April 29, 2022

Address: https://www.turbon.de/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte.aspx













Language: English
Company: Turbon AG

Zum Ludwigstal 14-16

45527 Hattingen

Germany
Internet: http://www.turbon.de





 
