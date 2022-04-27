



The engineer Oliver Albl (50) will join the Management Board of Fabasoft AG with effect from 1st May 2022 as Chief Technical Officer (CTO). The graduate of HTBLA Leonding has been with the company since 1991 and in this time has worked in the field of software development where he has successfully held numerous managerial positions. Since 2019 Mr Albl has held the position of Managing Director of Fabasoft International Services GmbH.

The key task of the new member of the board will be the implementation of an optimised technical organisational culture, which will bring the divisions Software Development and IT Operations even closer together.

Successful career at Fabasoft



"Oliver Albl has worked successfully for Fabasoft for over three decades and has made a major contribution to the management of corporate and service certifications, among other things. He has hereby played a significant role in ensuring Fabasoft"s outstanding reputation in Austria and Europe with regard to the quality and data security of its software products. I am very pleased that we were able to fill this top position with such an experienced leader personality from our own management team", stresses emeritus professor Dr. Friedrich Roithmayr, Chairman of the Supervisory Board.

Founder and Member of the Managing Board Helmut Fallmann to become CEO



Also with effect from 1st May 2022, the Supervisory Board has appointed Dipl. Ing. Helmut Fallmann as Chairman of the now three-member Managing Board team.

26 April 2022



