DGAP-News: Fabasoft AG: Fabasoft expands Managing Board
2022. április 26., kedd, 15:06
The engineer Oliver Albl (50) will join the Management Board of Fabasoft AG with effect from 1st May 2022 as Chief Technical Officer (CTO). The graduate of HTBLA Leonding has been with the company since 1991 and in this time has worked in the field of software development where he has successfully held numerous managerial positions. Since 2019 Mr Albl has held the position of Managing Director of Fabasoft International Services GmbH.
The key task of the new member of the board will be the implementation of an optimised technical organisational culture, which will bring the divisions Software Development and IT Operations even closer together.
Successful career at Fabasoft
Founder and Member of the Managing Board Helmut Fallmann to become CEO
About Fabasoft
Fabasoft AG (ISIN AT0000785407; WKN 922985; Bloomberg Code FAA GY; Reuters Code FAAS.DE)
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Fabasoft AG
|Honauerstraße 4
|4020 Linz
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 732 606 162
|Fax:
|+43 732 606 162--609
|E-mail:
|Leopold.Bauernfeind@fabasoft.com
|Internet:
|www.fabasoft.com
|ISIN:
|AT0000785407
|WKN:
|922985
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart
|EQS News ID:
|1335787
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1335787 26.04.2022
