Fabasoft AG: Fabasoft erweitert Vorstand

















26.04.2022

















Ing. Oliver Albl (50) wird ab 1. Mai 2022 als Chief Technical Officer (CTO) in den Vorstand der Fabasoft AG einziehen. Der Absolvent der HTBLA Leonding ist seit 1991 im Unternehmen im Bereich der Software-Entwicklung tätig und hat dabei zahlreiche Managementpositionen erfolgreich eingenommen. Seit 2019 führt Albl als Geschäftsführer die Fabasoft International Services GmbH.





Die zentrale Aufgabe des neuen Vorstandsmitglieds wird die Umsetzung einer optimierten technischen Organisationskultur, die die Bereiche Softwareentwicklung und IT-Betrieb noch enger zusammenführt.



Erfolgreiche Fabasoft-Karriere



"Oliver Albl ist seit über drei Jahrzehnten erfolgreich in der Fabasoft tätig und hat sich unter anderem große Verdienste beim Management der Unternehmens- und Servicezertifizierungen erworben. Dadurch hat er wesentlich dazu beigetragen, dass Fabasoft in Österreich und Europa eine herausragende Qualitäts- und Datenschutzreputation für ihre Softwareprodukte genießt. Ich freue mich sehr, dass wir diese Top-Position mit einer so erfahrenen Führungspersönlichkeit aus dem eigenen Managementteam besetzen konnten", betont em. o. Univ.-Prof. Dr. Friedrich Roithmayr, Vorsitzender des Aufsichtsrates.



Gründer und Vorstandsmitglied Helmut Fallmann wird CEO



Ebenfalls mit Wirksamkeit 1. Mai 2022 hat der Aufsichtsrat Dipl. Ing. Helmut Fallmann zum Vorsitzenden des nunmehr aus drei Mitgliedern bestehenden Vorstandsteams ernannt.



Über Fabasoft



Fabasoft zählt zu den führenden Softwareproduktunternehmen und Cloud-Dienstleistern für digitale Dokumentenlenkung sowie elektronisches Dokumenten-, Prozess- und Aktenmanagement in Europa mit Sitz in Linz, Österreich. Die Produkte von Fabasoft dienen der Digitalisierung, Vereinfachung, Beschleunigung und Qualitätssteigerung von Geschäftsprozessen - unternehmensintern und über Organisations- und Ländergrenzen hinweg. Die Softwareprodukte und Cloud-Services umfassen den Eingang, die Strukturierung, die team- und prozessorientierte Bereitstellung, Bearbeitung und Erledigung, die sichere Aufbewahrung und das kontextsensitive Finden aller Geschäftsunterlagen für Unternehmen. Kunden profitieren von über drei Jahrzehnten Innovation und Erfahrung in grenzenloser digitaler Dokumentenlenkung.



Fabasoft AG (ISIN AT0000785407; WKN 922985; Bloomberg Code FAA GY; Reuters Code FAAS.DE)



Linz, 26. April 2022



Leopold Bauernfeind, Mitglied des Vorstandes



E-Mail: Leopold.Bauernfeind@fabasoft.com, Telefon: +43 732 60 61 62



























