DGAP-News: Fabasoft AG: Fabasoft erweitert Vorstand
Ing. Oliver Albl (50) wird ab 1. Mai 2022 als Chief Technical Officer (CTO) in den Vorstand der Fabasoft AG einziehen. Der Absolvent der HTBLA Leonding ist seit 1991 im Unternehmen im Bereich der Software-Entwicklung tätig und hat dabei zahlreiche Managementpositionen erfolgreich eingenommen. Seit 2019 führt Albl als Geschäftsführer die Fabasoft International Services GmbH.
Erfolgreiche Fabasoft-Karriere
Gründer und Vorstandsmitglied Helmut Fallmann wird CEO
