1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen







a) Name

Name und Rechtsform:

TTL Real Estate GmbH



2. Grund der Meldung







a) Position / Status

Person steht in enger Beziehung zu:

Titel:

Prof. Dr.

Vorname:

Gerhard

Nachname(n):

Schmidt

Position:

Aufsichtsrat







b) Erstmeldung



3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht







a) Name

DIC Asset AG





b) LEI

52990044JL2ZPWONU738



4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften







a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung

Art:

Aktie

ISIN:

DE000A1X3XX4





b) Art des Geschäfts

Erwerb von 214.936 Aktien durch Ausübung von Bezugsrechten im Rahmen der Aktiendividende für das Geschäftsjahr 2021





c) Preis(e) und Volumen

Preis(e)

Volumen

13.878 EUR





2982881.808 EUR







d) Aggregierte Informationen

Preis

Aggregiertes Volumen

13.878 EUR





2982881.808 EUR







e) Datum des Geschäfts

26.04.2022; UTC+2





f) Ort des Geschäfts

Außerhalb eines Handelsplatzes



