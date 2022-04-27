





DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Würth Finance International B.V.





/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements













Würth Finance International B.V.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

















26.04.2022 / 18:00







Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











Würth Finance International B.V. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2021:



Report Type: Annual financial report





Language: German



Date of disclosure: April 25, 2022



Address:





Language: English



Date of disclosure: April 25, 2022



Address:

Würth Finance International B.V. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2021:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: April 25, 2022Address: http://www.wuerthfinance.net/web/de/wuerth_finance/investor_relations_1/geschaeftsberichte_2/geschaeftsberichte_wfg_und_wfi_2/geschaeftsberichte_wfg_wfi.php Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: April 25, 2022Address: http://www.wuerthfinance.net/web/en/wuerth_finance/investor_relations_1/geschaeftsberichte_2/geschaeftsberichte_wfg_und_wfi_2/geschaeftsberichte_wfg_wfi.php

























26.04.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



