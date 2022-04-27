DGAP-Adhoc: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary operating profit for the first quarter 2022 at €544 million - above expectations due to higher revenues despite increased risk result
2022. április 26., kedd, 18:13
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Based on preliminary figures, Commerzbank posted an operating profit of €544 million for the first quarter 2022 (Q1 2021: €538 million). This exceeds the analyst consensus of the operating result of €282 million. The net result after taxes and minorities reached €284 million in the first quarter of 2022.
Revenues increased by 12% to €2,795 million (Q1 2021 €2,492 million, analyst consensus €2,308 million). The net interest income increased 12% to €1,401 million (Q1 2021 1,254 million, analyst consensus €1,278 million). The net commission income increased 2% to €972 million (Q1 2021 €951 million, analyst consensus €932 million).
The risk result was minus €464 million (Q1 2021 €149 million, analyst consensus €262 million) and includes a top level adjustment (TLA) of €334 million for expected impacts of the Russia-Ukraine war. At the end of Q1, overall TLAs stood at €713 million (Q4 2022 €523 million).
Commerzbank continues to expect a net result of more than €1 billion for the financial year 2022 and confirms all other 2022 financial targets.
Figures shown in this release are preliminary. Commerzbank will publish its final figures for the first quarter 2022 on 12 May 2022.
****
Disclaimer
Contact:
Christoph Wortig
Head of Investor Relations
Commerzbank AG
Investor Relations
Tel.: +49 69 136 - 21331
e-mail:ir@commerzbank.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
|Kaiserstraße 16
|60311 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (069) 136 20
|Fax:
|-
|E-mail:
|pressestelle@commerzbank.com
|Internet:
|www.commerzbank.de
|ISIN:
|DE000CBK1001
|WKN:
|CBK100
|Indices:
|MDAX, CDAX, HDAX, PRIMEALL
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1335955
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1335955 26-Apr-2022 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
Evonik Industries and Laxxon Medical see future in 3D screen printed pharmaceuticals
[2022.03.08. 15:02]
-
»
Evonik und Laxxon Medical sehen Zukunftsmarkt für 3D-Druck von Tabletten
[2022.03.08. 15:02]
-
»
"Game Changing" Technology Enables QR Code Integration with 3D Screen Printing
[2022.02.16. 17:31]
-
»
Laxxon Medical to Participate in the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference
[2022.01.07. 16:40]
-
»
EQS-News: Focus Financial Partners Announces the Launch of Beryllus Capital in a Leading-Edge Joint Venture with the Hinduja Group
[2021.03.22. 12:45]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-