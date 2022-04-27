DGAP-Ad-hoc: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Miscellaneous





Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary operating profit for the first quarter 2022 at €544 million - above expectations due to higher revenues despite increased risk result





Based on preliminary figures, Commerzbank posted an operating profit of €544 million for the first quarter 2022 (Q1 2021: €538 million). This exceeds the analyst consensus of the operating result of €282 million. The net result after taxes and minorities reached €284 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Revenues increased by 12% to €2,795 million (Q1 2021 €2,492 million, analyst consensus €2,308 million). The net interest income increased 12% to €1,401 million (Q1 2021 1,254 million, analyst consensus €1,278 million). The net commission income increased 2% to €972 million (Q1 2021 €951 million, analyst consensus €932 million).

The risk result was minus €464 million (Q1 2021 €149 million, analyst consensus €262 million) and includes a top level adjustment (TLA) of €334 million for expected impacts of the Russia-Ukraine war. At the end of Q1, overall TLAs stood at €713 million (Q4 2022 €523 million).

Commerzbank continues to expect a net result of more than €1 billion for the financial year 2022 and confirms all other 2022 financial targets.

Figures shown in this release are preliminary. Commerzbank will publish its final figures for the first quarter 2022 on 12 May 2022.

