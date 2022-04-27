



DATAGROUP signs agreement to acquire Hövermann IT





DATAGROUP strengthens footprint in North Rhine-Westphalia and expands its SAP expertise in SAP Business One





Pliezhausen, 26 April 2022. DATAGROUP (WKN A0JC8S) today has signed a sales agreement with IT service provider Hövermann IT, which is based in Ibbenbüren. This means DATAGROUP expands the group by another company that offers IT services for corporate customers. Additionally, DATAGROUP broadens its service portfolio with high-quality SAP services.

Founded in 1999, the Hövermann group consists of Hövermann IT-Gruppe GmbH, Hövermann ERP Consulting GmbH and Hövermann Rechenzentrum GmbH. Hövermann is an IT service provider running its own data center and has acknowledged expertise in SAP Business One, an SAP ERP solution focused on Mittelstand companies.

With a staff of some 55 employees, the company is focused on small and mid-sized corporate customers, which are currently mainly based in North Rhine-Westphalia and Lower Saxony. Hövermann is the largest full-service provider of its region with its IT services and IT consulting offering and its expertise in SAP Business One. The company has been a certified SAP and Microsoft Gold Partner for many years and thus strengthens the expertise in this area at DATAGROUP. Hövermann generates revenues of some EUR 9m

"Hövermann IT will enhance our clout on the market. We have gained a company which is committed to the same high quality standards in terms of IT services and has excellent access to customers", Andreas Baresel, CEO of DATAGROUP, summarizes the acquisition. "Thanks to the expansion of our group by competent IT experts, we can grow more quickly together."

Markus Hövermann, founder of Hövermann IT, who will continue to hold the position as the company"s Managing Director, comments: "Belonging to DATAGROUP to us means being part of a bigger picture. Under this strong umbrella, we can provide our customers with an extended range of services thanks to the expansion of the DATAGROUP portfolio. Furthermore, I am very convinced that this will provide a very attractive way towards the future for both our customers and employees."

About DATAGROUP

DATAGROUP is one of the leading German IT service companies. Some 3,500 employees at locations across Germany design, implement, and operate IT infrastructures and business applications such as SAP. With its CORBOX product, DATAGROUP is a full-service provider, supporting global IT workplaces for medium and large enterprises as well as public authorities. The company is growing organically and through acquisitions. The acquisitions strategy is particularly noted for its optimal integration of new companies. DATAGROUP is actively participating in the IT service market"s consolidation process with its "buy and turn around" and its "buy and build" strategy.





