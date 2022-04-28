DGAP-Adhoc: Allerthal-Werke AG: Personalie / Vorstandsbestellung

Allerthal-Werke AG: Personalie / Vorstandsbestellung


27.04.2022


Der Aufsichtsrat der Allerthal-Werke AG hat heute Herrn Thorsten Grimm, 46 Jahre, mit Wirkung vom 1. September 2022 für die Dauer von drei Jahren zum Vorstand der Gesellschaft bestellt. Der bisherige Vorstand der Allerthal-Werke AG, Herr Alfred Schneider, scheidet, wie mit ad hoc-Meldung vom 20. Dezember 2021 mitgeteilt, mit Wirkung vom 1. Januar 2023 als Vorstand aus.



Köln, den 27. April 2022



Der Vorstand


