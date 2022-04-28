DGAP-AFR: Compleo Charging Solutions AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Compleo Charging Solutions AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group


Language: German

Date of disclosure: April 28, 2022

Address: https://ir.compleo-cs.com/veroeffentlichungen/finanzberichte


Language: English

Date of disclosure: April 28, 2022

Address: https://ir.compleo-cs.com/en/publications/financial-reports













Language: English
Company: Compleo Charging Solutions AG

Oberste-Wilms-Straße 15a

44309 Dortmund

Germany
Internet: https://www.compleo-cs.com/





 
