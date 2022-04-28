DGAP-Adhoc: HelloFresh SE expects revenue and adjusted EBITDA ("AEBITDA") for Q1 2022 above market expectations
2022. április 27., szerda, 17:12
DGAP-Ad-hoc: HelloFresh SE / Key word(s): Quarter Results
Public disclosure of inside information according to Article 17 para. 1 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation - MAR)
HelloFresh SE expects revenue and adjusted EBITDA ("AEBITDA") for Q1 2022 above market expectations
International Securities Identification Number (ISIN): DE000A161408
Berlin, 27 April 2022 - The consolidated revenue of HelloFresh SE ("Company") for the first quarter of 2022 is expected to amount to EUR 1,915.4 million (Q1 2021: EUR 1,442.9 million), corresponding to a constant currency revenue growth of 26.4%. Revenue for the first quarter of 2022 exceeds latest market expectations, which the Company determined to amount to EUR 1,840.7 million (arithmetic average of published broker estimates as of 27 April 2022).
The group"s AEBITDA for the first quarter of 2022 is expected to amount to EUR 99.3 million (Q1 2021: EUR 159.2 million), exceeding the latest market expectations, which the Company determined to amount to EUR 67.9 million (arithmetic average of published broker estimates as of 27 April 2022).
The Company confirms its previous outlook for the full fiscal year 2022: revenue growth for the HelloFresh Group on a constant currency basis between 20% and 26% and an AEBITDA for the HelloFresh Group between EUR 500 million and EUR 580 million.
Regarding the definition of the alternative performance measure AEBITDA the Company refers to the corresponding definition in its Annual Report 2021, which has been published on the Company"s website.
Legal Disclaimer
This document contains forward-looking statements relating to the business, financial performance and results of the Company, the HelloFresh Group or the industry in which the HelloFresh Group operates. These statements may be identified by words such as "will", "expect", "belief", "estimate", "plan", "target" or "forecast" and similar expressions, or by their context. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding: strategies, outlook and growth prospects; future plans and potential for future growth; growth of products and services in new markets; industry trends; and the impact of regulatory initiatives. These statements are made on the basis of current knowledge and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties. Various factors could cause actual future results, developments or events to differ materially from those described in these statements, and neither the Company nor any other person accepts any responsibility for the accuracy of the opinions expressed in this document or the underlying assumptions. No obligation is assumed to update any forward-looking statements.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HelloFresh SE
|Prinzenstraße 89
|10969 Berlin
|Germany
|E-mail:
|ir@hellofresh.com
|Internet:
|www.hellofreshgroup.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A161408
|WKN:
|A16140
|Indices:
|DAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1337359
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1337359 27-Apr-2022 CET/CEST
