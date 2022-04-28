DGAP-AFR: GK Software SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

GK Software SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group


Language: German

Date of disclosure: April 28, 2022

Address: https://investor.gk-software.com/de/veroeffentlichungen/financial-reports?task=download&cid=892


Language: English

Date of disclosure: April 28, 2022

Address: https://investor.gk-software.com/en/publications/financial-reports?task=download&cid=893













Language: English
Company: GK Software SE

Waldstraße 7

08261 Schöneck

Germany
Internet: www.gk-software.com





 
