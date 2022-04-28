



Global Fashion Group S.A.: Successful repurchase of portion of outstanding convertible bonds due 2028 (ISIN DE000A3KMT51)

















Global Fashion Group S.A.: Successful repurchase of portion of outstanding convertible bonds due 2028 (ISIN DE000A3KMT51)

Luxembourg, 27 April 2022 - Global Fashion Group S.A. ("GFG" or the "Company") hereby announces that it has successfully repurchased outstanding convertible bonds due 2028 issued by GFG, ISIN DE000A3KMT51 (the "Bonds"), via a modified Dutch auction procedure announced on 26 April 2022. At the close of the modified Dutch auction procedure, the Company has agreed to purchase Bonds representing EUR 95.1 million in aggregate principal amount (approximately 25 % of the outstanding principal amount).

The purchase price per EUR 100,000 nominal amount will be EUR 78,000. In addition, the Company will pay interest accrued on the Bonds from and including the immediately preceding interest payment date to but excluding the settlement date of the repurchase, which amounts to EUR 169.84 per Bond. Following the settlement of the repurchase which is expected to occur on or around 4 May 2022, an aggregate principal amount of the Bonds of EUR 279.9 million will be outstanding.

Media contact:

Press / Communications



Jovana Lakcevic, Head of PR & Communications



press@global-fashion-group.com

Investor Relations



Jo Britten, Investor Relations Director



investors@global-fashion-group.com

