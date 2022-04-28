DGAP-AFR: SGL CARBON SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

2022. április 28., csütörtök, 15:55







DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: SGL CARBON SE


/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements






SGL CARBON SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements








28.04.2022 / 15:55



Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





SGL CARBON SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)


Language: German

Date of disclosure: May 05, 2022

Address: https://www.sglcarbon.com/investor-relations/publikationen-news-kennzahlen/


Language: English

Date of disclosure: May 05, 2022

Address: https://www.sglcarbon.com/en/investor-relations/publications-news-key-figures/













28.04.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: SGL CARBON SE

Söhnleinstraße 8

65201 Wiesbaden

Germany
Internet: www.sglcarbon.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




1338841  28.04.2022 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1338841&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum