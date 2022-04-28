DGAP-Adhoc: Hapag-Lloyd posts earnings growth in the first quarter of 2022 and raises its earnings outlook for the current financial year
2022. április 28., csütörtök, 15:55
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Hapag-Lloyd AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Preliminary Results
Hapag-Lloyd posts earnings growth in the first quarter of 2022 and raises its earnings outlook for the current financial year
Hapag-Lloyd posted earnings growth in the first quarter of 2022. Based on preliminary figures, Group EBITDA for the first quarter of 2022 is in the range of USD 5.3 billion (EUR 4.7 billion) and Group EBIT is around USD 4.8 billion (EUR 4.3 billion).
The transport volume of around 3 million TEU was at the level of the previous year. At the same time, the average freight rate increased by approximately 80%.
Based on current business performance, the second quarter should also exceed previous expectations. Against this background, the Executive Board of Hapag-Lloyd AG has raised its earnings outlook for the current financial year today. For 2022, Group EBITDA is now expected to be in the range of USD 14.5 to 16.5 billion (EUR 13.6 to 15.5 billion) and Group EBIT in the range of USD 12.5 to 14.5 billion (EUR 11.7 to 13.6 billion).
In view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine, the forecast is subject to considerable uncertainty.
The final business figures for the first quarter of 2022 will be published as planned on 12 May 2022.
Explanatory notes relating to the performance measures EBITDA and EBIT referred to herein can be found in the 2021 Annual Report:
https://www.hapag-lloyd.com/en/ir/publications/financial-report.html
2022 EARNINGS OUTLOOK*
* Figures rounded.
