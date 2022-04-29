DGAP-News: ESG Report 2021: SYNLAB defines high-impact areas to drive its ambitious environmental, social and governance agenda
2022. április 29., péntek, 08:00
SYNLAB International GmbH
ESG Report 2021: SYNLAB defines high-impact areas to drive its ambitious environmental, social and governance agenda
SYNLAB Green - Reducing the environmental impact of every test delivered, always striving to protect the environment: to counteract climate change and reduce emissions with the target to become a carbon neutral company by 2025, SYNLAB among others focuses on green energy and climate friendly logistics. We expanded the share of green electricity used in our laboratories and consistently seek further opportunities to improve the mix. We invested and will continue to invest in e-mobility in countries and regions such as Germany, Switzerland, Iberia, and beyond.
SYNLAB Care - Creating the greatest positive outcomes in the communities we work in through innovative, high-quality diagnostics and empowering our diverse employees: SYNLAB continues raising the bar in terms of high-quality diagnostics. It is our goal to certify 80% of our laboratories according to ISO 15189 or equivalent locally applicable quality standards by 2025. Moreover, we are strongly committed to diversity and the development of every person working at SYNLAB. Fulfilling this commitment, we listen to our colleagues: by conducting our group-wide annual employee engagement survey SYNLAB Dialogue, we include our colleagues" voices into decision-making processes, enabling the organisation to effectively address the different needs of our workforce and making SYNLAB become an ever-better employer.
SYNLAB Citizenship - Operating with the highest standards of governance and compliance: our strong commitment to ethical business is non-negotiable. Along those lines, SYNLAB seeks to ensure that all our suppliers and service providers meet our ESG standards. For our partners and suppliers, we have therefore introduced a comprehensive code of conduct and a complaints procedure. Furthermore, we started detailed ESG risk-specific due diligence assessments covering more than 50% of reagent suppliers by 2023.
"SYNLAB remains dedicated to its ambitious ESG goals and agenda. We are committed to continuously improve our approach, strategy, and stakeholder engagement in particular through the review of our ESG materiality assessment planned for 2022. We are proud to have already made so much progress, and we look forward to continue reaching our next milestones in enhancing our positive impact on society and all our stakeholders", said Harry Papageorgiou, SYNLAB Group Head of ESG.
About SYNLAB
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SYNLAB AG
|Moosacher Straße 88
|80809 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 1701183753
|E-mail:
|ir@synlab.com
|Internet:
|www.synlab.com/
|ISIN:
|DE000A2TSL71
|WKN:
|A2TSL7
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1338987
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1338987 29.04.2022
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
Evonik Industries and Laxxon Medical see future in 3D screen printed pharmaceuticals
[2022.03.08. 15:02]
-
»
Evonik und Laxxon Medical sehen Zukunftsmarkt für 3D-Druck von Tabletten
[2022.03.08. 15:02]
-
»
"Game Changing" Technology Enables QR Code Integration with 3D Screen Printing
[2022.02.16. 17:31]
-
»
Laxxon Medical to Participate in the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference
[2022.01.07. 16:40]
-
»
EQS-News: Focus Financial Partners Announces the Launch of Beryllus Capital in a Leading-Edge Joint Venture with the Hinduja Group
[2021.03.22. 12:45]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-