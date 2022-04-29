





DGAP Gesamtstimmrechtsmitteilung: First Sensor AG





/ Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte













First Sensor AG: Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

















29.04.2022 / 08:18







Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.





Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



































Veröffentlichung über Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte







1. Angaben zum Emittenten



First Sensor AG



Peter-Behrens-Straße 15



12459 Berlin



Deutschland





2. Art der Kapitalmaßnahme



Art der Kapitalmaßnahme

Stand zum / Datum der Wirksamkeit

X

Ausgabe von Bezugsaktien (§ 41 Abs. 2 WpHG)

30.04.2022



Sonstige Kapitalmaßnahme (§ 41 Abs. 1 WpHG)





3. Neue Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte:

10.309.896





























29.04.2022 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.

Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



