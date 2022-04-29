DGAP-DD: SYNLAB AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








29.04.2022 / 16:35




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Mathieu
Last name(s): Floreani

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

SYNLAB AG


b) LEI

984500883BA5AQ14C037 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2TSL71


b) Nature of the transaction

Transfer of indirect shareholdings of 151,501 shares in SYNLAB AG from Ephios MEP III GmbH & Co. KG to the personal account of Mathieu Floreani in connection with the liquidation of Ephios MEP III GmbH & Co. KG.
No shares were acquired / sold. The lock-up agreed in the IPO remains unaffected.


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable


e) Date of the transaction

26/04/2022; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














29.04.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: SYNLAB AG

Moosacher Straße 88

80809 Munich

Germany
Internet: www.synlab.com/





 
End of News DGAP News Service



74525  29.04.2022 



