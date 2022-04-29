





















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

















29.04.2022 / 17:52









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Ute

Last name(s):

Hasholzner



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the administrative or supervisory body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

SYNLAB AG





b) LEI

984500883BA5AQ14C037



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000A2TSL71





b) Nature of the transaction

Transfer of indirect shareholdings of 10,100 shares in SYNLAB AG from Ephios MEP III GmbH & Co. KG to the personal account of Ute Hasholzner in connection with the liquidation of Ephios MEP III GmbH & Co. KG.

No shares were acquired / sold.





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

not numberable





not numberable







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

not numberable





not numberable







e) Date of the transaction

26/04/2022; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue



a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

























29.04.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



