DGAP-CMS: Linde plc: Release of a capital market information

2022. április 29., péntek, 18:46







DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Linde plc


/ 2021 IFRS Annual Financial Report (the "Report")






Linde plc: Release of a capital market information








29.04.2022 / 18:46



Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Linde Public Limited Company


29 April 2022


Re: 2021 IFRS Annual Financial Report (the "Report")


The Report has been published by Linde Public Limited Company (the "Company") and is available to view on the Company"s website, https://investors.linde.com/ifrsreport.


The Report has been submitted to the Central Bank of Ireland and to the Companies Announcement Office of Euronext Dublin, and will shortly be available for inspection at:


Companies Announcement Office Euronext Dublin

28 Anglesea Street

Dublin 2

Ireland


Tel. no: +353 1 617 4200

 














29.04.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Linde plc

Forge, 43 Church Street West

GU21 6HT Woking, Surrey

United Kingdom
Internet: www.linde.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




1340353  29.04.2022 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1340353&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum