DGAP-CMS: Linde plc: Release of a capital market information
2022. április 29., péntek, 18:46
Linde Public Limited Company
29 April 2022
Re: 2021 IFRS Annual Financial Report (the "Report")
The Report has been published by Linde Public Limited Company (the "Company") and is available to view on the Company"s website, https://investors.linde.com/ifrsreport.
The Report has been submitted to the Central Bank of Ireland and to the Companies Announcement Office of Euronext Dublin, and will shortly be available for inspection at:
Companies Announcement Office Euronext Dublin
28 Anglesea Street
Dublin 2
Ireland
Tel. no: +353 1 617 4200
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Linde plc
|Forge, 43 Church Street West
|GU21 6HT Woking, Surrey
|United Kingdom
|Internet:
|www.linde.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1340353 29.04.2022
