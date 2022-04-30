DGAP-Adhoc: ADLER Real Estate AG: Auditor will issue a disclaimer of opinion of the consolidated financial statements and the annual accounts 2021

DGAP-Ad-hoc: ADLER Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Annual Report/Miscellaneous


ADLER Real Estate AG: Auditor will issue a disclaimer of opinion of the consolidated financial statements and the annual accounts 2021


29-Apr-2022 / 23:13 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Publication of a notice pursuant to Article 17 (1) of the Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014)



-----



Auditor will issue a disclaimer of opinion of the consolidated financial statements and the annual accounts 2021



Adler Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft today received notice from the auditor, KPMG AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, that as a result of the audit a disclaimer of opinion for the consolidated financial statements and the annual accounts 2021 will be issued. The auditor has not been able to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence to provide a basis for an audit opinion on these annual accounts. The company will publish its audited consolidated financial statements and its audited annual accounts 2021 on 30 April 2022 and therewith comply with the reporting obligations under the terms of its outstanding bonds.



Berlin, 29 April 2022



Adler Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft



Management Board










