DGAP-Adhoc: ADLER Real Estate AG: Auditor will issue a disclaimer of opinion of the consolidated financial statements and the annual accounts 2021
2022. április 29., péntek, 23:13
DGAP-Ad-hoc: ADLER Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Annual Report/Miscellaneous
Publication of a notice pursuant to Article 17 (1) of the Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014)
-----
Auditor will issue a disclaimer of opinion of the consolidated financial statements and the annual accounts 2021
Adler Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft today received notice from the auditor, KPMG AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, that as a result of the audit a disclaimer of opinion for the consolidated financial statements and the annual accounts 2021 will be issued. The auditor has not been able to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence to provide a basis for an audit opinion on these annual accounts. The company will publish its audited consolidated financial statements and its audited annual accounts 2021 on 30 April 2022 and therewith comply with the reporting obligations under the terms of its outstanding bonds.
Berlin, 29 April 2022
Adler Real Estate Aktiengesellschaft
Management Board
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ADLER Real Estate AG
|Am Karlsbad 11
|10785 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 30 39 80 18 10
|Fax:
|+49 30 39 80 18 199
|E-mail:
|info@adler-ag.com
|Internet:
|www.adler-ag.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005008007, XS1211417362
DE000A1R1A42
DE000A11QF02
|WKN:
|500800, A14J3Z
A1R1A4
A11QF0
|Indices:
|GPR General Index
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1340379
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1340379 29-Apr-2022 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
Evonik Industries and Laxxon Medical see future in 3D screen printed pharmaceuticals
[2022.03.08. 15:02]
-
»
Evonik und Laxxon Medical sehen Zukunftsmarkt für 3D-Druck von Tabletten
[2022.03.08. 15:02]
-
»
"Game Changing" Technology Enables QR Code Integration with 3D Screen Printing
[2022.02.16. 17:31]
-
»
Laxxon Medical to Participate in the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference
[2022.01.07. 16:40]
-
»
EQS-News: Focus Financial Partners Announces the Launch of Beryllus Capital in a Leading-Edge Joint Venture with the Hinduja Group
[2021.03.22. 12:45]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-