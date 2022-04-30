DGAP-AFR: artnet AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

artnet AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]








30.04.2022 / 15:49



Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





artnet AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group


Language: German

Date of disclosure: May 04, 2022

Address: http://www.artnet.de/investor-relations/gesch%C3%A4ftsberichte


Language: English

Date of disclosure: May 04, 2022

Address: http://www.artnet.com/investor-relations/annual-reports













Language: English
Company: artnet AG

Oranienstraße 164

10969 Berlin

Germany
Internet: www.artnet.de





 
