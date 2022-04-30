





DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: artnet AG





/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements













artnet AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

















30.04.2022 / 15:49







Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











artnet AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:



Report Type: Annual financial report of the group





Language: German



Date of disclosure: May 04, 2022



Address:





Language: English



Date of disclosure: May 04, 2022



Address:

